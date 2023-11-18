For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kaiden Guhle a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Guhle scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.

Guhle has zero points on the power play.

Guhle's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 30 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:12 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:53 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:08 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

