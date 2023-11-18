The Montreal Canadiens, with Michael Matheson, are in action Saturday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Matheson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Matheson has averaged 24:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Matheson has a goal in four of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Matheson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Matheson has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Matheson hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 30 total goals (two per game).

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 17 Games 4 14 Points 2 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

