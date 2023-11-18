For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Pezzetta a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Pezzetta has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 30 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

