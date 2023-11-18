For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Suzuki a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

  • Suzuki has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • Suzuki averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have allowed 30 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 19:55 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 22:32 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:52 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:26 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:19 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

