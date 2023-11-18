Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Suzuki's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki's plus-minus this season, in 20:53 per game on the ice, is -6.

In six of 17 games this year, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Suzuki has a point in 10 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 17 games this year, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Suzuki's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 17 Games 4 15 Points 4 6 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

