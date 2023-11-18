When the Boston Bruins play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Oskar Steen light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Steen has no points on the power play.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

