Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Harvey-Pinard stats and insights

Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Harvey-Pinard has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 30 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Harvey-Pinard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 OT 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 5:06 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:00 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

