Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Sean Monahan going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Monahan stats and insights
- Monahan has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|21:49
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
