On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Sean Monahan going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

  • Monahan has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have allowed 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:40 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:49 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

