On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Sean Monahan going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

Monahan has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:40 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:49 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.