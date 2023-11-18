The Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan among them, play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Monahan's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In six of 17 games this season, Monahan has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 17 games this year, Monahan has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Monahan has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 17 games played.

Monahan's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Monahan has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 30 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 17 Games 1 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.