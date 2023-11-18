Will Tanner Pearson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 18?
Should you wager on Tanner Pearson to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Pearson stats and insights
- Pearson has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 30 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Pearson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
