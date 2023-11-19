Our computer model projects a win for the Buffalo Bills when they face the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Bills are totaling 370.1 yards per game on offense this year (seventh in NFL), and they are giving up 330.6 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball. The Jets rank third-worst in points per game (16), but they've been better defensively, ranking seventh in the NFL with 19.1 points allowed per contest.

Bills vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7) Toss Up (39.5) Bills 26, Jets 14

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Buffalo has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bills have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of 10 times this season.

The point total average for Bills games this season is 46.3, 6.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Jets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

New York games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this season.

The average total points scored in Jets games this year (39.5) is 0.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bills vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.2 18.4 27.7 17.7 24 19.5 New York 16 19.1 15.6 19 16.5 19.3

