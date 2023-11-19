Going into their game against the New York Jets (4-5), the Buffalo Bills (5-5) currently are monitoring seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 19 at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills fell to the Denver Broncos 24-22 in their last game.

The Jets are coming off of a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by the score of 16-12.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Christian Benford CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cam Lewis CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Trent Sherfield WR Ankle Questionable Jordan Phillips DT Knee Questionable Dorian Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garrett Wilson WR Elbow Questionable Duane Brown OT Hip Out Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring Out Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Billy Turner OT Finger Out Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Knee Full Participation In Practice Quincy Williams LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Sam Eguavoen LB Hip Out Mekhi Becton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Ankle Questionable

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bills Season Insights

The Bills are averaging 370.1 yards per game offensively this season (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 330.6 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

On defense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 18.4 points per game. They rank eighth on offense (26.2 points per game).

The Bills are putting up 253.6 passing yards per game offensively this season (seventh in NFL), and they are surrendering 215.4 passing yards per game (12th) on defense.

Buffalo is compiling 116.5 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 19th, allowing 115.2 rushing yards per game.

The Bills own the 19th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -3, forcing 15 turnovers (ninth in NFL) while turning it over 18 times (29th in NFL).

Bills vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7)

Bills (-7) Moneyline: Bills (-350), Jets (+275)

Bills (-350), Jets (+275) Total: 39.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.