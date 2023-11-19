Bills vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
AFC East rivals go head to head when the Buffalo Bills (5-5) host the New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is favored by a touchdown. This contest has a listed total of 39.5 points.
Before the Bills play the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Jets can be found below before they meet the Bills.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-7)
|39.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-7)
|40
|-320
|+260
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 11 Odds
- Click here for Titans vs Jaguars
- Click here for Chargers vs Packers
- Click here for Bengals vs Ravens
- Click here for Cowboys vs Panthers
- Click here for Raiders vs Dolphins
Buffalo vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bills vs. Jets Betting Insights
- So far this season, Buffalo has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.
- The Bills have won once ATS (1-4) as a 7-point favorite or more this year.
- Buffalo games have gone over the point total on three of 10 occasions (30%).
- New York has four wins in nine contests against the spread this year.
- As a 7-point underdog or more, the Jets have one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- Of nine New York games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.