Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the third-fewest passing yards in the league, 169.3 per game.

Davis has 490 yards receiving on 33 grabs (on 55 targets) with five TDs this season, averaging 49 yards per game.

Davis vs. the Jets

Davis vs the Jets (since 2021): 5 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 169.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Jets have allowed nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks second among NFL defenses.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Davis Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, Davis has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Davis has been targeted on 55 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (15.7% target share).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (29th in NFL).

Davis has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has five total touchdowns this season (16.1% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Davis (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

