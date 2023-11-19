James Cook has a favorable matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the New York Jets in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Jets give up 138.4 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

This season, Cook has collected a team-best 615 yards on 120 attempts (61.5 ypg), with one rushing TD. As a pass-catcher, Cook has also caught 24 balls for 222 yards (22.2 ypg). He's scored one TD in the passing game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cook and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cook vs. the Jets

Cook vs the Jets (since 2021): 3 GP / 22.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 22.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jets have let three opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Jets have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Jets is conceding 138.4 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

So far this year, the Jets have allowed five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks eighth among NFL defenses.

Watch Bills vs Jets on Fubo!

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cook with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has hit his rushing yards over in 70.0% of his opportunities (seven of 10 games).

The Bills have passed 57.9% of the time and run 42.1% this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 47.2% of his team's 254 rushing attempts this season (120).

Cook has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

He has 16 carries in the red zone (29.1% of his team's 55 red zone rushes).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Cook Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Cook has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (six of 10).

Cook has been targeted on 28 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (8.0% target share).

He has 222 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 54th in NFL play with 7.9 yards per target.

Cook has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Cook (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.5% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.