The November 19 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (5-5) and New York Jets (4-5) features a standoff at the QB position, with Josh Allen and Zach Wilson leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important numbers below.

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Josh Allen vs. Zach Wilson Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Zach Wilson 10 Games Played 9 70.3% Completion % 59.8% 2,600 (260.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,863 (207.0) 19 Touchdowns 5 11 Interceptions 6 246 (24.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 184 (20.4) 7 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

This season, the Jets have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by giving up 19.1 points per game. They rank sixth in the NFL with 307.8 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is top-10 this season, ranking third in the NFL with 1,524 total passing yards allowed (169.3 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing TDs allowed (nine).

Against the run, the Jets' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 1,246 rushing yards allowed (138.4 per game).

On defense, New York is 18th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (39.7%) and fifth in red-zone efficiency allowed (44.0%).

Zach Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 202.5 yards

: Over/Under 202.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

