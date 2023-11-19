Khalil Shakir will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills meet the New York Jets in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Shakir's 19 grabs have gotten him 248 yards (for an average of 27.6 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 21 times.

Shakir vs. the Jets

Shakir vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Jets is conceding 169.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks third in the league.

The Jets' defense ranks second in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Shakir Receiving Insights

Shakir, in two of three games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Shakir has received 6.0% of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He is averaging 11.8 yards per target (fifth in league play), picking up 248 yards on 21 passes thrown his way.

Shakir has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 3.2% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

