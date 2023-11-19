Latavius Murray has a favorable matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Jets concede 138.4 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

On the ground, Murray has run for 215 total yards (21.5 ypg) on 51 attempts while scoring three rushing TDs. Murray also averages 8 receiving yards per contest, catching 13 balls for 80 yards.

Murray vs. the Jets

Murray vs the Jets (since 2021): 2 GP / 16 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 16 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jets during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Jets this season.

The run defense of the Jets is conceding 138.4 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 31st in the league.

Opponents of the Jets have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jets' defense is eighth in the NFL in that category.

Bills Player Previews

Latavius Murray Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Murray Rushing Insights

Murray has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in five opportunities this season.

The Bills, who are fourth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

His team has attempted 254 rushes this season. He's taken 51 of those carries (20.1%).

Murray has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has scored three of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (9.7%).

He has 16 red zone rushing carries (29.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

