Sunday's contest features the UConn Huskies (2-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) clashing at Williams Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 92-55 victory for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

Last time out, the Golden Gophers won on Wednesday 75-53 against North Dakota State.

In their last time out, the Golden Gophers won on Wednesday 75-53 against North Dakota State. The Huskies head into this matchup on the heels of an 80-48 win against Maryland on Thursday. In the victory, Amaya Battle led the Golden Gophers with 20 points. Paige Bueckers scored a team-leading 24 points for the Huskies in the victory.

Minnesota vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Minnesota vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 92, Minnesota 55

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers put up 71.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per contest last season (345th in college basketball). They had a -66 scoring differential and were outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Minnesota put up 68.5 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (71.4).

The Golden Gophers averaged 73.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.8 more points than they averaged on the road (67.8).

At home, Minnesota gave up 8.5 fewer points per game (70.6) than away from home (79.1).

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a +632 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. They put up 75.9 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and gave up 58.8 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

UConn scored fewer points in conference action (73.5 per game) than overall (75.9).

In 2022-23, the Huskies averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (78.5) than away (72.8).

UConn gave up 58.3 points per game at home last season, and 58.4 on the road.

