The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be up against the New York Jets' defense and Jordan Whitehead in Week 11 action at Highmark Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bills receivers' matchup against the Jets pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 128.8 12.9 5 25 10.53

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stefon Diggs vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 73 catches for 868 yards (86.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Buffalo has 2,536 (253.6 per game), the third-most in the NFL.

The Bills score 26.2 points per game, which is the fourth-most in the NFL.

Buffalo, which is averaging 35.0 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the league.

In the red zone, the Bills air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 44 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is top-10 this season, ranking third in the NFL with 1,524 total passing yards allowed (169.3 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (nine).

This year, the Jets have been getting it done on defense, with 19.1 points allowed per game (sixth in NFL).

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

Nine players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jets this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stefon Diggs vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 102 19 Def. Targets Receptions 73 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 868 52 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 86.8 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 269 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.