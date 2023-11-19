A pair of hot squads meet when the Liberty Flames (4-0) host the Vermont Catamounts (4-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Flames are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Catamounts, victors in four in a row.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Vermont matchup in this article.

Vermont vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Vermont vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Vermont vs. Liberty Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vermont won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Catamounts covered the spread twice last year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Liberty put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Flames games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

