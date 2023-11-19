Sunday's game between the Liberty Flames (4-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at HTC Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-58 and heavily favors Liberty to come out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vermont vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83, Vermont 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-25.0)

Liberty (-25.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Vermont Performance Insights

Offensively, Vermont posted 72.7 points per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 66.9 points per contest on defense (79th-ranked).

The Catamounts pulled down 28.8 boards per game (322nd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.3 rebounds per contest (123rd-ranked).

Vermont dished out 13.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 136th in college basketball.

The Catamounts ranked top-25 last season in turnovers, fifth-best in college basketball with 8.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Catamounts were 53rd in the nation with 8.6 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 87th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

With 7.2 three-pointers conceded per game, Vermont ranked 177th in the nation. It gave up a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 303rd in college basketball.

Last year Vermont took 57.1% two-pointers, accounting for 67.6% of the team's buckets. It shot 42.9% from beyond the arc (32.4% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.