Vermont vs. Liberty November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (4-0) face the Liberty Flames (4-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Vermont vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Vermont vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|8th
|60.9
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|19th
|16.0
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|23rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|8.9
|5th
