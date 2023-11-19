The Vermont Catamounts (4-0) face the Liberty Flames (4-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Vermont vs. Liberty Game Information

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

  • Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

  • Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Vermont vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 72.7 152nd
8th 60.9 Points Allowed 66.9 79th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 28.8 322nd
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st
4th 10.4 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
19th 16.0 Assists 13.6 136th
23rd 9.9 Turnovers 8.9 5th

