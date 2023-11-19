The Vermont Catamounts (4-0) face the Liberty Flames (4-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Vermont vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Vermont vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 8th 60.9 Points Allowed 66.9 79th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st 4th 10.4 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 19th 16.0 Assists 13.6 136th 23rd 9.9 Turnovers 8.9 5th

