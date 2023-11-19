The Liberty Flames (4-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (4-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Vermont vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Vermont and its opponent combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

The Catamounts covered the spread 17 times in 34 games last year.

Vermont's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Liberty's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).

Vermont vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 147.4 60.9 127.8 135.6 Vermont 72.7 147.4 66.9 127.8 137.1

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts scored 11.8 more points per game last year (72.7) than the Flames gave up (60.9).

Vermont put together a 14-6 ATS record and a 20-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.9 points.

Vermont vs. Liberty Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Vermont 17-12-0 14-15-0

Vermont vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Vermont 19-1 Home Record 13-1 6-7 Away Record 9-6 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

