The Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's leading offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 19:03 per game.

Brad Marchand has picked up 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

McAvoy has scored three goals and added 11 assists in 12 games for Boston.

In eight games, Linus Ullmark's record is 6-1-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.23 goals against average) and has made 233 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has scored 13 goals (0.7 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.8 per game), averaging 4.3 shots per game and shooting 16.9%. This places him among the leaders for Tampa Bay with 27 total points (1.5 per game).

With 23 total points (1.3 per game), including seven goals and 16 assists through 18 games, Brayden Point is key for Tampa Bay's offense.

This season, Tampa Bay's Hedman has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Tampa Bay's Matt Tomkins is 1-2-0 this season, amassing 80 saves and giving up 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (50th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.5 9th 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.61 27th 10th 32.4 Shots 29.7 21st 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 9th 23.64% Power Play % 31.67% 4th 1st 91.53% Penalty Kill % 85.19% 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.