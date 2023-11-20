Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Lightning on November 20, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others when the Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brad Marchand has totaled 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Charlie McAvoy has scored three goals and added 11 assists through 12 games for Boston.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Kucherov has scored 13 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 27 total points (1.5 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 16.9%.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Brayden Point has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with seven goals and 16 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
