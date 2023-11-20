The Boston Celtics (11-2), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (3-9). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hornets matchup.

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 105.5 per contest (second in the league).

The Hornets are being outscored by 9.5 points per game, with a -114 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (14th in NBA), and give up 122.6 per contest (27th in league).

These two teams score a combined 230.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 228.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Celtics and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

