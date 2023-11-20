The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (11-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 125 - Hornets 105

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-19.7)

Celtics (-19.7) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Celtics' .615 ATS win percentage (8-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Boston (6-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (85.7%) than Charlotte (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 66.7% of the time this season (eight out of 12). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (six out of 13).

The Celtics have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-2) this season, higher than the .300 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (3-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been carried by their defense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by allowing only 105.5 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points scored (117.2 per contest).

Boston ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 47.4 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks eighth in the league (42.3 allowed per contest).

The Celtics are putting up 24.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks sixth in the NBA at 12.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 10.9 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics have a 36.8% three-point percentage this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 15.9 threes per contest (second-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.