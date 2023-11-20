How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (11-2) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) on November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Celtics vs Hornets Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
- The Celtics record 117.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hornets allow.
- Boston has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 122.6 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are averaging 125.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 112.1 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, ceding 102.8 points per game, compared to 107.1 on the road.
- The Celtics are averaging 17.8 treys per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.0 more threes and 8.1% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.8 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Derrick White
|Out
|Personal
|Al Horford
|Out
|Nir - Rest
