Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
When the Boston Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Danton Heinen score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Heinen stats and insights
- Heinen has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Heinen has zero points on the power play.
- Heinen's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.