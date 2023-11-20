When the Boston Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Danton Heinen score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

Heinen has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Heinen has zero points on the power play.

Heinen's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

