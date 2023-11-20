Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
Will David Pastrnak score a goal when the Boston Bruins face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in nine of 16 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
- He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|13:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|17:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|20:07
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|18:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|20:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|20:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
