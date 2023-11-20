The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) and the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) play at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gonzaga vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs Purdue Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs had 14 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.

Purdue covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 86.1 158.8 73.4 136.1 154.6 Purdue 72.7 158.8 62.7 136.1 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Gonzaga vs Purdue Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 86.1 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

Gonzaga had a 12-15 record against the spread and a 26-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 62.7 points.

The Boilermakers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game last year (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).

Purdue went 10-7 against the spread and 17-1 overall when it scored more than 73.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gonzaga vs. Purdue Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 14-20-0 19-15-0 Purdue 14-16-0 14-16-0

Gonzaga vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga Purdue 14-1 Home Record 14-2 7-2 Away Record 8-3 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.