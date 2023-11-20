Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
Will Hampus Lindholm find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Lindholm's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:25
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:29
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|30:16
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|28:06
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
