Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thinking about a wager on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 23:39 on the ice per game.

In one of 16 games this year, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lindholm has a point in four games this season through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 16 games played.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 16 Games 4 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.