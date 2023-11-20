For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jakub Lauko a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:25 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.