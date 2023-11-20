Will Mason Lohrei find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Lohrei has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.