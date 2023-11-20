The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Steen's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

