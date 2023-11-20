Will Pavel Zacha light the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zacha stats and insights

Zacha has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Zacha has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:57 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.