On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Trent Frederic going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • In four of 16 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
  • Frederic has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

