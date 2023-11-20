The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents hit.

Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers finished 302nd.

Last year, the Cavaliers averaged just 4.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Badgers gave up (63.6).

Virginia had an 18-3 record last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (41.5%).

Wisconsin put together a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Badgers ranked 317th.

The Badgers put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Wisconsin went 14-6 last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Cavaliers were better at home last year, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.

In home games, Virginia averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to away from home (38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.

At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule