Just a single Ivy League game is on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Yale Bulldogs squaring off against the San Francisco Dons at War Memorial Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Yale Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!