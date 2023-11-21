Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Just a single Ivy League game is on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Yale Bulldogs squaring off against the San Francisco Dons at War Memorial Gymnasium.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
