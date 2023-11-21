Lauri Markkanen and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Markkanen produced 38 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 140-137 loss versus the Suns.

In this article we will look at Markkanen's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers conceded 116.6 points per contest last year, 20th in the NBA.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game last year, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Lakers conceded 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

On defense, the Lakers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the league.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 28 23 3 2 1 1 0 11/4/2022 33 27 13 4 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.