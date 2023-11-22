The Montreal Canadiens, Alexander Newhook among them, play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Fancy a bet on Newhook in the Canadiens-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Newhook vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Newhook Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Newhook has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

In three of 18 games this year, Newhook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Newhook has a point in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Newhook has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 18 games played.

Newhook's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Newhook has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Newhook Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 18 Games 3 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

