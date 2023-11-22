In the upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Alexander Newhook to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

Newhook has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Newhook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

