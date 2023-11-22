For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

Gallagher has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 2 1 1 14:05 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:20 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

