Brendan Gallagher will be among those in action Wednesday when his Montreal Canadiens play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Prop bets for Gallagher in that upcoming Canadiens-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Gallagher has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 13:30 on the ice per game.

Gallagher has a goal in five of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 18 games this year, Gallagher has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Gallagher has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Gallagher hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25% of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.