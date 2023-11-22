The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) -- who've won six straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins' total of 37 goals conceded (only 2.2 per game) is the lowest in the NHL.

The Bruins have 59 goals this season (3.5 per game), 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 17 12 17 29 19 9 0% Brad Marchand 17 7 12 19 13 7 17.6% Charlie McAvoy 13 3 12 15 14 2 - Charlie Coyle 17 6 8 14 6 6 54.2% Pavel Zacha 17 7 7 14 8 6 50%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 49 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

The Panthers' 57 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players