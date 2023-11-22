Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1), winners of six straight home games, host the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 10 of their 14 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).
- Boston has gone 10-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- In seven of 17 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|59 (11th)
|Goals
|57 (14th)
|37 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|49 (10th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (22nd)
|6 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (19th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Boston has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Boston went over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins are ranked 11th in the league with 59 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.
- On defense, the Bruins are the strongest squad in league play, conceding 37 total goals (only 2.2 per game).
- With a +22 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.