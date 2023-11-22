Entering a game against the Anaheim Ducks (9-9), the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Honda Center.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Arber Xhekaj D Questionable Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Leo Carlsson C Questionable Load Management

Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Canadiens Season Insights

With 51 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Montreal concedes 3.6 goals per game (64 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 51 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

Its -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Canadiens vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-135) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

