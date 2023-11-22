The Anaheim Ducks will host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, November 22, with the Ducks having lost three straight, and the Canadiens on a four-game losing run.

Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Canadiens vs Ducks Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.6 goals per game (64 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 51 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 18 6 10 16 14 6 53.4% Cole Caufield 18 5 10 15 7 6 50% Michael Matheson 18 4 10 14 23 5 - Sean Monahan 18 6 7 13 9 9 58% Alexander Newhook 18 4 6 10 13 8 39%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks rank 17th in goals against, conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Ducks' 51 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals over that span.

Ducks Key Players