How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks will host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, November 22, with the Ducks having lost three straight, and the Canadiens on a four-game losing run.
The Ducks-Canadiens matchup will air on ESPN+ and BSW, so tune in to catch the action.
Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Ducks Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.6 goals per game (64 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 51 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|18
|6
|10
|16
|14
|6
|53.4%
|Cole Caufield
|18
|5
|10
|15
|7
|6
|50%
|Michael Matheson
|18
|4
|10
|14
|23
|5
|-
|Sean Monahan
|18
|6
|7
|13
|9
|9
|58%
|Alexander Newhook
|18
|4
|6
|10
|13
|8
|39%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks rank 17th in goals against, conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Ducks' 51 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 26 goals over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|18
|12
|5
|17
|3
|10
|25%
|Mason McTavish
|18
|8
|9
|17
|7
|4
|57.8%
|Ryan Strome
|17
|2
|12
|14
|9
|8
|33.9%
|Troy Terry
|18
|5
|7
|12
|12
|11
|0%
|Cam Fowler
|18
|2
|8
|10
|9
|8
|-
